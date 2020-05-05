Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15.



There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from ‌AirPods Pro‌ users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware.

There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, with the new firmware installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

Check your ‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware by following these steps:



Make sure the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to your iOS device. Open the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. Tap ‌‌AirPods‌‌. Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

Apple in December released the 2C54 firmware update, but later pulled it, so some people who updated have the 2C54 firmware while others are still on 2B588.

‌AirPods Pro‌ firmware updates often include performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, but we may not find out what's new as Apple does not provide any kind of release notes for ‌‌AirPods‌ updates. There is no update for the standard ‌AirPods‌ at this time.