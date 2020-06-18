iOS 14 Could Include Revamped Podcasts App With 'For You' Recommendations

Apple will unveil iOS 14 on Monday at its first ever digital WWDC keynote, but thanks to a leaked version of iOS that circulated around the internet this spring, multiple details about the new operating system are already known.



New features are coming to Messages, there's a new Fitness app, Safari will see major changes, and now, a rumor from 9to5Mac suggests the update will also include changes to the Podcasts app.

Podcasts in ‌iOS 14‌ may include a "For You" tab much like Apple Music, offering up podcast content based on personal preferences to help with content discovery.

Podcast creators will have the option to develop bonus content for their podcasts, which will be similar to movie extras, and a user profile will allow you to see what friends are listening to.

Apple has been ramping up its podcast efforts to better compete with Spotify. Recent rumors have indicated Apple is working on original podcasts that will be exclusive to the Podcasts app.

Apple is working to create audio spinoffs of movies and TV shows on Apple TV+, but is also looking to purchase original programs that could potentially be adapted into future TV+ content.

Apple competitor Spotify has been investing heavily in original content and has purchased several well-known podcasts. In 2019, Spotify purchased Gimlet Media known for podcasts like "Reply All" and "Homecoming," and earlier this year, Spotify bought the exclusive rights to popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."