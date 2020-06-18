See How the Apple Watch Ejects Water in Slow Motion

The Apple Watch, which can be worn while swimming and doing other water-based activities, has a neat feature that's designed to use the speakers to eject water, protecting the internal components.

The Slow Mo Guys, known for science and technology-related videos that take advantage of slow-motion cameras, today took a look at how the ‌Apple Watch‌ water ejecting feature works, featuring it up close and slowed down.

As the video demonstrates, the ‌Apple Watch‌ goes through 10 cycles where the speakers vibrate to push out all of the water inside. In slow motion, the force with which the water is expelled can be seen, and it's an impressive visual.

When planning to use the ‌Apple Watch‌ in the water or when a swimming workout is initiated, users can set a water lock feature that's designed to prevent the display from activating when exposed to water droplets.

When turned off, the feature, enabled through the Control Center, triggers the function that expels water from the speaker when the Digital Crown of the ‌Apple Watch‌ is turned. The water lock and water ejecting features are available on the Apple Watch Series 2 and later.