Apple Stores in England and Northern Ireland Reopening on June 15

Apple today announced that its 32 retail stores in England and one in Northern Ireland will be reopening on Monday, June 15. The company's stores in Wales and Scotland will remain closed until restrictions are eased in those countries.



In a statement shared with The Independent, Apple reiterated the safety procedures that it has implemented at its reopened stores, including temperature checks, social distancing, increased cleaning, and a limit on how many customers are allowed inside its stores at once. Apple is also requiring that all employees and customers wear a face covering while inside its stores and will provide one to customers who do not bring one.

While in-store sales will be permitted, Apple has placed an emphasis on Genius Bar service and support for the time being. Apple continues to remind customers that its products can be ordered on its website for home delivery.

Apple has reopened over 300 of its retail stores around the world — around 60 percent of its locations. In a letter to customers last month, Apple said that it looks at all available data before deciding to reopen a store, including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. Apple also said that it would not rule out the possibility of closing a store again should local conditions warrant.