Apple Details Safety Measures When Reopening Apple Retail Stores, Including Curbside Pickup and Drop-off Option

Apple Senior Vice President of Retail & People Deidre O'Brien today published a letter regarding Apple's approach on the reopening of retail stores. O'Brien mentioned that over 100 stores globally have already reopened their doors.



The letter notes that when a store does reopen, face coverings will be required for both Apple employees and customers. Apple will also be providing face coverings to those who do not bring their own.

In addition to face coverings, temperature checks will be taken at store entrances and posted health questions will help in screening one who may have been exposed to COVID-19. O'Brien also mentions that deep cleaning on surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas will take place frequently throughout the day.

Customers who do enter Apple's retail stores will have "plenty of space," according to O'Brien. Apple will be limiting occupancy in each store, which will help in renewing Apple's focus on "one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store."

O'Brien also details Apple's approach to serving its customers more effectively. As an alternative to entering some physical stores, customers can expect to see curb-side pickup and drop off options. As usual, customers can continue to place orders online for an at home delivery. After opening its first US stores last week, Apple will continue to reopen its US stores on a gradual basis.