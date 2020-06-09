HomeKit Secure Video Support Rolling Out for Anker's eufyCam 2 and 2C

Anker's eufy brand is starting the rollout of HomeKit Secure Video support, which will allow eufyCam 2 and eufyCam 2C home security cameras to work with Apple's ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video feature.



The 2.1.0.4h firmware update that enables ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video will be rolling out starting today, but the full rollout will take two to three weeks, so it will be some time before it is available to all eufyCam 2 users.

With ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video, recorded footage will be stored in iCloud with end-to-end encryption, and motion detection will be done on device. Video footage will be able to be viewed in the Home app, which will also deliver rich notifications when movement is detected.

‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video does not have a monthly fee associated it with it, but it does require the 200GB or 1TB ‌iCloud‌ storage plans, priced at $2.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively. Though a higher-tier ‌iCloud‌ storage plan is required, video footage does not count against ‌iCloud‌ storage limits.

The 200GB works for a single ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Camera, while the 1TB plan works for up to five ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Cameras. Viewing footage from a ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Camera like the eufyCam 2 remotely requires a home hub, which can be a HomePod, Apple TV, or iPad.

The eufyCam 2 and 2C systems feature 1080p video recording, night vision, weatherproofing, and wire-free operation with a single charge lasting up to a year.

A eufyCam 2 security system with two cameras and hub is priced at $300 on Amazon, while a eufyCam 2C security system with two cameras and hub can be purchased for $187.