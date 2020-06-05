MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 90W Dual USB-C Charger From RAVPower

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with RAVPower to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 90W 2-Port Wall Charger that works with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and more.



Priced at $50 with Amazon discounts, the RAVPower power adapter features dual USB-C ports and a 90W total output that's able to charge all of Apple's devices, from MacBooks to iPads.

Design wise, the Wall Charger is a simple square shape that measures in at 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches, with a thickness that's just over an inch, so it's smaller and lighter than the original 87W power adapter that comes with a 15-inch MacBook Pro.



GaN technology keeps it more compact than a traditional charger, making it ideal for travel thanks to both the size and the double ports. An LED light displays the charging status of the power adapter.



At 90W, the RAVPower Wall Charger is able to charge up to the 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, and while it's less power than the 96W power adapter that ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it will still charge, but a bit slower. It is able to charge a 15-inch MacBook in just over two hours, or a 13-inch MacBook Pro in under two hours.



With two ports, it's able to charge multiple devices at one time. Charging a single device you can get the full 90W, and with multiple devices, the power is split between them depending on the power needs of what you're charging. Two-port outputs for the charger are outlined below:

Laptop + Laptop: 45W+ 45W

Laptop + Phone: 60W + 30W

Laptop + iPad 2017/2018/2019: 45W +30W

Laptop + Tablet (except iPad 2017/2018/2019): 60W +30W

If you have a MacBook Air or an iPad Pro, you can charge both models at full speed while also fast charging an iPhone using a Lightning to USB-C cable. Fast charging provides 50 percent battery life in approximately 30 minutes.



According to RAVPower, the power adapter features safe charging technology with protections from overcurrent, overdischarge, short circuiting, and high temperatures.



For those who don't win the giveaway, RAVPower is offering an exclusive MacRumors discount code for the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger. When checking out on Amazon, use the promo code "macrumors90" to get a $5 discount that combines with the existing Amazon discount for a total of $10 off the regular price, or $44.99.