Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in iOS 13.5 introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 90W Dual USB-C Charger From RAVPower

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with RAVPower to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 90W 2-Port Wall Charger that works with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and more.


Priced at $50 with Amazon discounts, the RAVPower power adapter features dual USB-C ports and a 90W total output that's able to charge all of Apple's devices, from MacBooks to iPads.

Design wise, the Wall Charger is a simple square shape that measures in at 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches, with a thickness that's just over an inch, so it's smaller and lighter than the original 87W power adapter that comes with a 15-inch MacBook Pro.


GaN technology keeps it more compact than a traditional charger, making it ideal for travel thanks to both the size and the double ports. An LED light displays the charging status of the power adapter.


At 90W, the RAVPower Wall Charger is able to charge up to the 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, and while it's less power than the 96W power adapter that ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it will still charge, but a bit slower. It is able to charge a 15-inch MacBook in just over two hours, or a 13-inch MacBook Pro in under two hours.


With two ports, it's able to charge multiple devices at one time. Charging a single device you can get the full 90W, and with multiple devices, the power is split between them depending on the power needs of what you're charging. Two-port outputs for the charger are outlined below:

  • Laptop + Laptop: 45W+ 45W
  • Laptop + Phone: 60W + 30W
  • Laptop + iPad 2017/2018/2019: 45W +30W
  • Laptop + Tablet (except iPad 2017/2018/2019): 60W +30W

If you have a MacBook Air or an iPad Pro, you can charge both models at full speed while also fast charging an iPhone using a Lightning to USB-C cable. Fast charging provides 50 percent battery life in approximately 30 minutes.


According to RAVPower, the power adapter features safe charging technology with protections from overcurrent, overdischarge, short circuiting, and high temperatures.


We have 10 of the RAVPower 2-Port Wall Chargers to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

RAVPower Giveaway
The contest will run from today (June 5) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 12. The winners will be chosen randomly on June 12 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those who don't win the giveaway, RAVPower is offering an exclusive MacRumors discount code for the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger. When checking out on Amazon, use the promo code "macrumors90" to get a $5 discount that combines with the existing Amazon discount for a total of $10 off the regular price, or $44.99.

Tag: giveaway

Top Stories

Apple's First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display Will Become 'Obsolete' in 30 Days

Monday June 1, 2020 7:50 am PDT by
If you are still hanging on to a Mid 2012 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, and require a new battery or other repairs, be sure to book an appointment with a service provider as soon as possible. In an internal memo today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that this particular MacBook Pro model will be marked as "obsolete" worldwide on June 30, 2020, just over...
Read Full Article166 comments

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 2, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps that are worth taking a look at. This month's apps are designed to make working from home a little bit easier. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Meeter (Free) - Working from home often...
Read Full Article33 comments

Apple Music Joins Music Industry's Blackout Tuesday Awareness Campaign

Tuesday June 2, 2020 1:31 am PDT by
Apple Music has cancelled its Beats 1 radio schedule for Blackout Tuesday and is suggesting that listeners tune in to a radio stream celebrating the best in black music. Blackout Tuesday is a campaign organized by the music industry to support Black Lives Matter after Minneapolis citizen George Floyd was killed by police in the course of his arrest. On launching Apple Music, many users...
Read Full Article430 comments

Next Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

Tuesday June 2, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
The next iteration of the Apple Pencil could be available in black for the first time, according to leaker Mr. White who shared the tidbit on Twitter this morning. A mockup of an Apple Pencil in black We haven't heard rumors of a next-generation Apple Pencil and it's not clear when a new model might be released. Apple is rumored to be working on mini-LED versions of the iPad Pro, and it's...
Read Full Article92 comments

iPad Pro With A14X Chip, 5G, and Mini-LED Display Expected in First Half of 2021

Wednesday June 3, 2020 6:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a Mini-LED display in the first or second quarter of 2021, according to the increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The leaker claims that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz. mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that...
Read Full Article104 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update With Security Fix

Monday June 1, 2020 10:56 am PDT by
Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the fifth update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October 2019. The supplemental update comes a week after the release of the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System...
Read Full Article93 comments

Tim Cook Addresses George Floyd's Death and Ensuing Protests and Riots as Apple Temporarily Closes Some U.S. Stores

Sunday May 31, 2020 8:04 pm PDT by
Amid unrest in numerous U.S. cities following last week's killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared an internal memo with employees (via Bloomberg) addressing the pain that many are feeling and urging others to commit "to creating a better, more just world for everyone." Cook also announced that Apple is making donations to several groups challenging...
Read Full Article121 comments

iCloud Down for Many Users, Causing 'The Application You Have Selected Does Not Exist' Error [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday June 2, 2020 4:44 pm PDT by
iCloud appears to be down for many people at the current time, based on complaints from MacRumors readers and Twitter users. Apple's system status page was not initially displaying an error when the problems started, but has been updated to confirm an issue with iCloud account sign ins. The support site says that some users may be unable to sign in to their iCloud accounts and may also be...
Read Full Article80 comments

iOS 14 Again Said to Be Compatible With All iPhones Able to Run iOS 13

Monday June 1, 2020 2:08 pm PDT by
iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhones and iPod touch models able to run iOS 13, according to information shared today by Israeli site The Verifier. The compatibility data was allegedly found in a leaked version of iOS 14 and confirmed by what The Verifier says is a "trusted source from the system development process." iOS 13 is compatible with the iPhone 6s and later, with a full...
Read Full Article142 comments

iPhone 13 Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear. ...
Read Full Article108 comments