Deals: Get the New 512GB MacBook Air for $1,199.00 ($100 Off)

Today you can get the new 512GB MacBook Air for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This is one of the first notable discounts on the 2020 MacBook Air, and you can get it in all three colors, including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

If you prefer to shop at B&H Photo, the retailer is also discounting the 512GB MacBook Air by $100 today. These MacBook Air models were updated in March with more internal storage, 10th generation Intel processors, and a more reliable scissor-switch keyboard.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.