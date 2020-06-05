Deals: B&H Photo Takes $200 Off New 13-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $1,299 for 512GB

Following a few discounts on the MacBook Air tracked on Amazon and B&H Photo this morning, now B&H Photo is providing a few discounts on 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2020. Sales start at $1,299.00 for the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This notebook was originally priced at $1,499.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 512GB model with 16GB RAM for $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00. Lastly, the 1TB model is priced at $1,799.00, down from an original price of $1,999.00. Both of these notebooks have 10th generation Intel Core i5 processors.

All of these sales are matching the previous lowest prices that we've ever seen for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple just refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro last month with a new Magic Keyboard, more internal storage, and various other performance upgrades.

