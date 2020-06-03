Eve Cam With HomeKit Secure Video Now Available for Purchase

Eve Cam, a new home security camera with HomeKit Secure Video support, is available for pre-order as of today, with purchases set to begin shipping on June 23.



First unveiled at CES in January, the Eve Cam features a 1080p resolution, a 150 degree field of view, an infrared motion sensor, and night vision support up to five meters away. An integrated microphone and speaker are included for two-way communication, and the magnetic camera base is adjustable.

With ‌HomeKit‌ Secure Video support, the Eve Cam securely captures footage and stores it in iCloud, with no paid storage plan required. Using ‌HomeKit‌ secure video does, however, require a 200GB or 1TB ‌iCloud‌ storage plan from Apple.



Video feeds are end-to-end encrypted and motion detection and video analysis is done on device. Recorded video is stored in ‌iCloud‌ for 10 days, with footage able to be viewed in the Home app. The Home app is able to deliver rich notifications when motion is detected, and the Eve Cam's motion detection features can be used in ‌HomeKit‌ automations for activating other HomeKit-enabled devices.



Eve Cam is available for pre-order from the Eve website for $149.95 starting today, with orders to ship out later in June. Amazon and Apple will also be offering the Eve Cam in July.