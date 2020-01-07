CES 2020: Eve Unveils New 'Eve Cam' With HomeKit Secure Video Support

The Eve Cam was built from the ground up with data security in mind, with HomeKit Secure Video offering up a more secure way to manage footage captured with home security cameras.
HomeKit Secure Video allows devices like the Eve Cam to leverage the iPad, Apple TV, or HomePod to analyze video in the home. Video feeds are encrypted end-to-end and the footage is uploaded to iCloud. HomeKit Secure Video does not require a data plan from Eve, but it does require at least a 200GB iCloud storage plan.
The Eve Cam will notify users when important activity is detected, and recorded video is available for 10 days and located right in the Home app.
Design wise, the Eve Cam features a 150 degree field of view and 1080p resolution, plus it includes infrared night vision so it can continue to capture video even when it's dark. There's an integrated microphone and speaker, and an adjustable magnetic camera base. Eve Cam will be available in April 2020 for $150.
Eve Systems also has new launch dates and pricing information available for the Eve Water Guard and the second-generation Eve Energy smart plug with a new, slimmer design. The Eve Water Guard, which notifies users if a water leak is detected, will launch on February 7, and it will be priced at $80.
The Eve Energy, which offers power monitoring and smart controls for any appliance plugged in to it, will launch on January 27 and it will be priced at $40. More information is available on the Eve website.