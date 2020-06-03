Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13.4.8 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.4.8 update, two weeks after releasing the tvOS 13.4.5 update.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 13.4.8 beta can be downloaded onto the ‌Apple TV‌ through a profile that's installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates are generally minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements instead of major outward-facing changes. There's no word on what's included in tvOS 13.4.8 as of yet.

While we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so developers can download it on release.