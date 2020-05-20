Guides
Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

by

Apple today released tvOS 13.4.5, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.5 comes two months after the launch of tvOS 13.4.


tvOS 13.4.5, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 13.4.5 automatically.

tvOS updates are almost always minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and small feature tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes.

We didn't find new features during the beta testing period, so it's not entirely clear what's new in the updates. Apple will share details on the tvOS 13.4.5 update in its tvOS support document, but release notes often state little more than general performance and stability improvements.

Top Stories

'Apple Glass' Rumored to Start at $499, Support Prescription Lenses, and More

Tuesday May 19, 2020 6:30 am PDT by
Front Page Tech host and leaker Jon Prosser today shared several alleged details about Apple's rumored augmented reality glasses, including an "Apple Glass" marketing name, $499 starting price, prescription lens option, and more. The marketing name will be "Apple Glass" The glasses will start at $499 with the option for prescription lenses at an extra cost There will be displays in both...
Resolutions and Features of All-OLED iPhone 12 Lineup Detailed in New Report

Monday May 18, 2020 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhones will all use flexible OLEDs sourced from either Samsung, BOE, and LG Display, with some new features like 10-bit color expected, according to a report from display analyst Ross Young. On his site Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Young details "corrections and confirmations" on what we can expect from Apple's upcoming 2020 iPhone lineup, which will consist of...
Apple's Plan to Pay $500 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones Gets Preliminary Approval

Friday May 15, 2020 2:44 pm PDT by
Apple in March agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhone models, and now the settlement has been preliminarily approved by a judge. According to Law360, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a Zoom hearing provided preliminary approval but said that he wants to extend the final approval deadlines due to the...
Hands-On With Comply's Foam Tips for AirPods Pro

Monday May 18, 2020 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple's AirPods Pro ship with silicone tips that fit inside the ears, but people who prefer the tighter or more comfortable fit of foam have been modding their earbuds to add a foam layer. That's no longer necessary, as well-known earphone tips company Comply is now shipping its foam tips that are compatible with AirPods Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We...
iPhone 12 Logic Board Appears to Have Leaked

Tuesday May 19, 2020 8:37 am PDT by
An alleged photo of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro logic board is circulating on social media, as noted by the Twitter account L0vetodream. It is unclear exactly which model the board corresponds with at this time or if it is legitimate. The board does not provide us with many visual clues, but one notable aspect is that it has a more elongated design as opposed to the more compact boards...
Apple Calls FBI Comments on Lack of Help Unlocking Florida Shooter's iPhone an 'Excuse to Weaken Encryption'

Monday May 18, 2020 1:04 pm PDT by
The United States FBI and Attorney General William Barr in January asked Apple to unlock the iPhones used in a mass shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida, a capability that Apple has said time and time again that it does not have. Today, the FBI confirmed that it was able to access shooter Mohammed Alshamrani's device, with FBI director Christoper Wray claiming that the FBI...
Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 With ECG App in Saudi Arabia, New Pride Watch Faces

Monday May 18, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5, the eighth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 6.2.1, an update that introduced a FaceTime bug fix. Image via Reddit watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to ...
Apple Seeds GM Version of iOS and iPadOS 13.5 to Developers With Exposure Notification API, Face ID Mask Updates and More [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday May 18, 2020 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today seeded golden master versions of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.5 updates to developers, one week after seeding the fourth betas and over a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more. GM versions denote the final versions of the software that will be released to the public. iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 can be downloaded...
Top Stories: 10.8-Inch iPad, Apple Glasses, AirPods Studio, iPhone 12, and 14-Inch MacBook Pro Rumors

Saturday May 16, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
With Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro now out the door and there still being about six weeks until WWDC, much of the Apple news this week focused on rumors. We heard new information about larger displays for Apple's cheaper iPad models, the so-called Apple Glasses, and Apple's high-end "AirPods Studio" headphones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other rumors...
iOS 14 Leak Shows Off Apple-Branded QR Codes Found in 'Gobi' AR App

Monday May 18, 2020 11:08 am PDT by
A leaked version of the iOS 14 update has been circulating for a few months, giving us an idea of what Apple is working on behind the scenes for the new update. Details about iOS 14 have been trickling out, and today, Josh Constine (formerly of TechCrunch) has shared leaked Apple QR codes, details about Apple's work on an AR app, and sounds for the upcoming Apple Tags in his Moving Product...
