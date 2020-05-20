Apple Releases tvOS 13.4.5 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 13.4.5, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.4.5 comes two months after the launch of tvOS 13.4.



tvOS 13.4.5, a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 13.4.5 automatically.

tvOS updates are almost always minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and small feature tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes.

We didn't find new features during the beta testing period, so it's not entirely clear what's new in the updates. Apple will share details on the tvOS 13.4.5 update in its tvOS support document, but release notes often state little more than general performance and stability improvements.