Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.5 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 13.5.5 updates to developers, one week after releasing iOS 13.5 with the Exposure Notification API, Face ID mask updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more, and just an hour after releasing the iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1 updates with security fixes to address the unc0ver jailbreak.
iOS and iPadOS 13.5.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.
There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 13.5.5 update, but as a 13.x.x release, it likely focuses on bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in iOS 13.5. Once we download the update and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article with any findings.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
We were wondering the same when 13.4.5 beta came out but it turned out completely different at the end. ?
We jumped from 13.5.1 to 13.5.5 ... I wonder if Apple reserved three more version numbers for bug releases before 13.5.5 is ready. :rolleyes:
from my experience Apple likes to publish these updates at 10 am Pacific time .
I can't see it anywhere !!!
On my Xs max, it doesn’t feel slower than 13.5 Gm. So far no problems from what my usage was since the install.
There’s a tech YouTuber who tried this beta and said he felt the iPhone faster, however I felt, from what I saw, that the iPhone was moving at less than 30 frames per second. Maybe it was just the camera, but if any of you is trying this beta, does it feel faster or not?