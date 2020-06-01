Apple Card Deferred Payment Program Extended to June

Apple Card's COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program has been extended by another month, allowing cardholders who enroll in the program to defer their June payment without incurring any interest charges, as noted by 9to5Mac.



To enroll in the program, open the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad, tap on the Apple Card, tap on the black circle with three dots, tap on the message bubble, and send a message along the lines of "I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program." Confirmation of your enrollment will be sent to the email address associated with your Apple ID.

Of course, any purchases made with the Apple Card throughout June will still need to be paid off eventually as part of your outstanding balance. Apple has a support document with more details, although it does not reflect the June extension yet.