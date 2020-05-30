Apple Music Debuts New 'Interview Series' Podcast Hosted by Zane Lowe

Apple this week launched a new Apple Music podcast titled "The Zane Lowe Interview Series," featuring iconic artists such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West.

The series is set to be home to interviews with popular artists, often coinciding with the launch of new albums. Artists will speak "about their lives and the stories behind their songs," in "candid, in depth conversations."

Although the podcast has just launched, there are already seven episodes live. These seem to be previous interviews from Beats 1, but available in full-form. Host Zane Lowe announced the new podcast on Twitter.

Hey I’m excited to share that I now have a new Podcast series where these conversations will live ongoing. You can hear my latest with ⁦⁦@ladygaga⁩ alongside others right now on ⁦@ApplePodcasts⁩ 🎙 https://t.co/2wEeuWfTtH — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 29, 2020

‌Apple Music‌'s artist interviews have usually been confined to Beats 1. This move therefore may indicate a new strategy to bolster Apple's original podcast offerings. Earlier this week it was reported that Apple is looking to launch exclusive original podcasts to compete with Spotify.