'Central Park' Debuts on Apple TV+: Animated Musical Comedy From Creators of 'Bob's Burgers'

Animated musical comedy series "Central Park" was released on Apple TV+ today, with the first two episodes now available to stream.



"Central Park" revolves around the Tillermans, a family that lives in New York City's famous Central Park while attempting to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, creator of popular animated series "Bob's Burgers."

The series stars Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Leslie Odom Jr.

