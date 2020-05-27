HBO Max Now Available on Apple TV and iOS Devices

HBO Max launched today, and is now available on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. WarnerMedia's new streaming service, which replaces HBO Now, combines HBO content with shows and films from Warner Bros and Turner TV.



The service is available as a native app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ HD and ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K, but second and third-generation ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners will need to AirPlay HBO Max content from an iOS device to the TV to watch.

New HBO Max customers who have an ‌‌iPhone‌‌, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, ‌‌iPad‌‌, or Mac will be able to subscribe to the service, priced at $14.99 per month, using in-app purchases on Apple devices.

HBO Max feature more than 10,000 hours of programming, and costs $14.99 per month during the first year. In 2021, WarnerMedia also plans to launch an ad-supported version of the service that is more affordable.