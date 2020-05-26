Apple's Pro Display XDR Wins 'Displays of the Year' Award

The Society for Information Display today announced its selections for the 26th Annual Display Industry Awards, and Apple has once again taken one of the top spots, this time with its Pro Display XDR that debuted last year alongside the revamped Mac Pro.



The Pro Display XDR was one of three display products named "Displays of the Year," alongside Samsung's foldable display and BOE's dual-cell LCD panel that offers improved contrast ratio, minimum brightness, and color depth compared to traditional LCDs.

Pro Display XDR from Apple

With its massive 32-inch LCD panel, 6K Retina resolution, and over 20 million pixels, Apple Pro Display XDR sets a new bar for the capabilities of a professional display. Designed for pro users who rely on color accuracy and true-to-life image reproduction, such as photographers, video editors, 3D animators and colorists, Pro Display XDR delivers the most comprehensive set of features ever offered on a display in its price range, paving the way for pros in every role across a workflow to unlock their creativity. Featuring P3 wide color and 10-bit color depth, Pro Display XDR is expertly calibrated at the factory to ensure billions of colors can be reproduced with exceptional accuracy. And features such as built-in reference modes make it easy to match the viewing requirements of content creation workflows. With 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness and 1600 nits peak, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and an Apple-designed backlight system for optimized light shaping, Pro Display XDR sets a new industry standard for incredible reference-quality imaging at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of traditional reference monitors.

While Apple has positioned the $5000+ Pro Display XDR as competing against reference monitors which can cost several times that amount, some professionals have argued it falls short of that standard. The Pro Display XDR does, however, perform well for its price point, with strong color accuracy, gamut coverage, and sustained brightness.

Apple has become a regular honoree at the Society for Information Display's awards, most recently winning Displays of the Year awards for the Apple Watch Series 4 last year and the iPad Pro and iPhone X two years ago.