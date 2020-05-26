Guides
Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here's a guide that goes through all the differences.

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

Leaker: Apple to Stick With Lightning Over USB-C for 'iPhone 12' Before Going Port-Less Next Year

by

Apple will use a Lightning port instead of USB-C in the upcoming "iPhone 12," but it will be the last of Apple's flagship phones to do so, with models set to combine wireless charging and a port-less Smart Connector system for data transfer and syncing from 2021.


The above claim comes from occasional Apple leaker and Twitter user "Fudge" (@choco_bit), who last month shared alleged leaked ‌iPhone 12‌ images showing a revised rear camera array with LiDAR scanner, a smaller front notch, and Home screen widgets.

Fudge claims that Apple has tested iPhone prototypes with USB-C ports, but that these models "won't be making it to production." Instead, Apple will stick with Lightning for one more year before replacing the port with a ‌Smart Connector‌.


Claims of port-less future iPhones aren't new. Apple designers are said to ultimately be aiming to remove most of the external ports and buttons on the ‌iPhone‌ for a clean, streamlined device with fewer points of potential hardware failure.

Indeed, if wireless charging technology improves in the interim, Apple could potentially get rid of wired charging all together – and rumors do indicate Apple will release an ‌iPhone‌ without a Lightning port in 2021.


According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the highest-end ‌iPhone‌ model coming in 2021 will offer a "completely wireless experience." Charging would, presumably, be done all wirelessly through charging accessories, Qi-based or otherwise.

The addition of a ‌Smart Connector‌, however, is a separate rumor. The use of a ‌Smart Connector‌ could conceivably complete the transition to a totally wireless system for ‌iPhone‌, with everyday charging and data transfer occurring over induction and wireless, and the ‌Smart Connector‌ providing a way to attach accessories and cover restore and recovery needs via special adapters.


Apple introduced the ‌Smart Connector‌ with the 2015 iPad Pro and updated it for the 2018 redesign. It lies flush with the bezel and has three pins providing power, data, and grounding. It's not impermeable though, which is something that Apple would need to work on to maintain its ‌iPhone‌ water resistance rating.

All of this could of course be irrelevant in the event that Apple surprises everyone and launches an ‌iPhone 12‌ this year with USB-C, suggesting that's where its future lies. Given the course and aim of Apple's ‌iPhone‌ development, that seems unlikely, but we won't know for sure until September or October, when Apple is expected to launch its latest flagship lineup.

Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED ‌iPhone‌ lineup in 2020 with one new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch handset. The 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and one 6.1-inch model are thought to be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.

Tag: choco_bit

Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
22 minutes ago at 02:38 am
Sigh. So instead of having to carry a single charging cable for all our mobile units, we would STILL have to run around with yet another proprietary charger cable for our small Apple things.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tann
22 minutes ago at 02:39 am
This is sad if true, as kills off all wired headphones, dongles, etc that we have? What about fast charging?

They gonna make you buy airpods or create some weird magnetic headphone dongle?

Just seems like a bad idea getting rid of the port.

I see the appeal of it for charging, but these other issues are big i think.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Jandalf
23 minutes ago at 02:38 am
? Would Apple really skip USB-C in their Phones, can’t believe. Though a smart move -yet again- to bind people to the Apple environment with Apple-only smart connectors. So maybe not so unlikely on second thought...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jlc1978
20 minutes ago at 02:41 am
It will be interesting to see how wireless charging works in a car when you have a dashmount.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
recoil80
18 minutes ago at 02:42 am
If the future is without ports, no need to switch to USB-C for just 1 or 2 years, it would be mostly an inconvenience as iPhone owners have plenty of Lighting cables and accessories.
I like the idea of smart connector, but I hope we'll be able to charge the iPhone this way, in order to have both Qi and wired charging capabilities. I don't think we're ready for a Qi only iPhone
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
henryngan2006
15 minutes ago at 02:46 am
I don't think 13 series is coming next year, more like 2 years because next year will be the 12S.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
