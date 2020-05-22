Questing RPG 'Towers of Everland' Debuts on Apple Arcade

Cobra Mobile's "Towers of Everland" has launched on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The game is described as combining elements of exploration, combat, and RPG into an adventure quest.

Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where exploration, combat and RPG elements merge to create an amazing experience that delivers true adventure within an unfolding journey that will keep you coming back for more!

Are you brave enough to conquer all the Towers? With endless variation, no two games are ever the same!

On your epic journey, test your skills in battle against the hordes of fiendish monsters you encounter along the way!

Amass weapons and armor from hundreds of unique pieces as your legendary adventure progresses. What weapons you truly master is up to you!

Help rebuild and revitalize the Great City. Uncover the power of the Guilds and craft wondrous new weapons and armor to better challenge all enemies who stand before you!