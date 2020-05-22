MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MacBook Pro-Compatible Signature Backpack and Luggage From Vessel

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Vessel to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Signature 2.0 Backpack and matching Signature 2.0 Luggage.



Vessel offers a range of backpacks, briefcases, bags, luggage, and other items, and the Signature 2.0 Backpack is one of its most popular items.



Priced at $235, the Signature 2.0 Backpack is designed to be an everyday bag that can carry all of your essentials with its myriad pockets, but it's also sleek, compact, and attractive.



The backpack features a dual zipper main compartment for holding larger items, an exterior zip up pocket at the front with space for a smartphone and headphones, and a padded compartment that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The laptop compartment features a slip pocket and internal mesh compartments, along with a velour-lined zippered pocket. A vertical side pocket provides easy access to something like a smartphone, and another zippered compartment at the bottom can hold even more.



The Signature 2.0 Backpack has padded shoulder straps and a mesh back panel, which works well with a suitcase, such as Vessel's Signature 2.0 Luggage, which matches the backpack.



The Signature 2.0 Luggage measures in at 14.5 inches by 10 inches by 21 inches and it features 360-degree wheels that make it easy to push or pull along when traveling.



There's a main suitcase compartment for transporting clothes and other necessities, and there's a front pocket with a padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets to house all of your accessories. Both the Signature 2.0 Backpack and the Signature 2.0 Luggage are made from a micro-suede synthetic leather available in a range of colors like tan, stone, gray, and rose gold.

Vessel's animal friendly synthetic leather is a solid alternative to natural leather with a soft, smooth touch and water resistance, which is useful in bad weather. Vessel says that its leather holds up well over time because the structure is similar to genuine leather.



