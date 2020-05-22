Apple's 'Bounce' AirPods Ad Wins 'Best of Advertising' Award

Apple's creative "Bounce" ad designed to highlight the AirPods took top honors in the 99th annual ADC (Art Director's Club) awards for advertising, earning the "Best of Discipline" award along with two Gold Cube awards in the craft in video and branded content categories.

Released in June 2019 , the ad features a bored man who pulls his ‌AirPods‌ off of their wireless charging pad and then pops outside to bounce over street items that are bouncy like a trampoline. The song "I Learnt Some Jazz Today" plays in the background while he bounces throughout town.

The ad was created by Apple's longtime advertising partner TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and the One Club website where awards are announced has a behind the scenes video that gives some insight into how it was filmed. All of the physical bouncing was done in camera with various props, with a city set built in an airport hangar.



Apple content won other awards too. Apple's AirPods Pro ads on Apple Stores worldwide earned a Silver Cube award, the opening theme for "The Morning Show" won a Bronze Cube award, and the "Snowbrawl" video won a Bronze Cube award.