Powerbeats Pro Leaked in Four New Colors, Release Expected in Early June

Last week, it was rumored that Apple plans to make its Powerbeats Pro available in four new colors, including Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red. Now, official marketing images have surfaced on German website WinFuture, which notes that the new colors should be released in early June with the same $249.95 pricing. No other changes are expected, beyond the possibility of some minor internal tweaks.



First introduced in April 2019, the Powerbeats Pro‌ were Apple's first totally wireless Beats earphones, equipped with the same H1 chip as the second-generation AirPods for "Hey Siri" and faster connection speeds between the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other devices. Existing color options include Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy.