Rumored 'Powerbeats Pro 2' Likely Just a Minor Internal Tweak

Alongside the announcement of the iPhone SE back on April 15, regulatory documents for what appeared to be new Powerbeats Pro models were also uploaded to the Federal Communications Commission's website, reflecting new Apple model numbers of A2453 and A2454 for the left and right earpieces.



The regulatory documents filed for the new ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ models don't appear to have revealed significant changes to the wire-free earbuds, but speculation about what they might be has grown as the updated models have gained regulatory certification in other countries in recent weeks, including in Malaysia and South Korea.



Much of the speculation has suggested that these new models represent a second-generation "‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2" that is set for imminent release, but we believe it's more likely a minor internal tweak to the existing models that will soon be or has already been quietly released without any announcement or changes to public-facing specs.

Apple maintains lists of regulatory Declarations of Conformity for the European Union for all of its current products on its website, and the current listing for ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ on Apple's Beats page mentions both sets of model numbers (A2047/A2048 and A2453/A2454) as of April 15, suggesting that Apple considers these sets of model numbers to both be current-generation products.



With nearly a month gone by since the first regulatory filings for the new model numbers and Apple openly acknowledging them on its website, the most probable explanation is that these minor revisions of the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ have already begun rolling out.

If you've recently purchased ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, you can check the fine print on the inside of each earpiece and let us know if you're seeing the new A2453/A2454 model numbers.