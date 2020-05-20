Short-Form Sports Docuseries 'Greatness Code' Coming to Apple TV+
Apple today announced the upcoming launch of "Greatness Code," a new short-form sports docuseries that will feature stories from athletes like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, and more.
"Greatness Code" was co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and was directed by Gotham Chopra. The first season will feature seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career. Episodes feature the following athletes:
- Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James
- Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady
- Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team Alex Morgan
- Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White
- World's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt
- Five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky
- 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater
"Greatness Code" is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10. It will join other documentary-style content such as "Home," and "The Beastie Boys Story."
Apple TV+ provides original movies and TV shows for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, plus there's a free year of service for those who have recently purchased an Apple device. For those who don't qualify for the free year, Apple offers a one-week free trial. The easiest way to get started with Apple TV+ is to click or tap the button below to sign up for a free one-week trial, and then enter your information to confirm and activate your account.
You can also check out our step-by-step instructions for getting up and running from various devices.
Apple is really going after it. Thought was going to be too late of entry but some good decisions so far. This series seems to be take on ESPN 30 for 30.
Anyone else feel like ATV+ is getting a LOT better here lately? I was lukewarm to it at best when it launched, but between this, the new Tom Hanks film, that new animated sitcom from the Bob's Burgers creators, etc, Apple is really getting out some compelling content imo
The funny thing is that you’re not the only one. I said it from the beginning... So many people are so quick to judge Apple an immediately ruled ATV+ out.
A few weeks and a few months go by and people start changing their tune. Like, I get Apple makes mistakes and is far from perfect, but did y’all really think this platform wouldn’t take off? Lol. They invested sooo much money into it and brought in so much talent.
At least some of you can admit that you were wrong, which is nice.