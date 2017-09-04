New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Beats Launching New Studio3 Wireless Headphones With Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelation
Beats today introduced new Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones with so-called Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology.
Here's how Beats describes Pure ANC:
Like AirPods, the Studio3 Wireless are equipped with Apple's custom W1 chip for instant pairing with an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple devices, and seamless switching between iCloud-connected devices running at least macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3.
Beats Studio3 Wireless can be ordered on Apple's website starting today for $349.95 in the United States, $399.95 in Canada, and £299.95 in the UK. Prices vary elsewhere. Shipments are estimated to begin in mid October.
The headphones are available in six colors at launch: Red, Matte Black, White, Porcelain Rose, and Shadow Gray.
This groundbreaking new technology uses advanced algorithms to continuously monitor your listening environment, so that it can best block out ambient noise—not only on an airplane, but also in a noisy café or a busy office. Pure ANC also evaluates fit and adjusts for leakage caused by hair, glasses, different ear shapes and movement of your head as you go about the day. Additionally, Pure ANC simultaneously checks what you’re hearing while noise canceling is applied against the original music content to adjust and ensure optimal audio fidelity. What’s remarkable is that Pure ANC’s real-time audio calibration operates up to 50,000 times a second.Beats Studio3 Wireless deliver up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on, and up to 40 hours with Pure ANC off. Fast Fuel quick charging technology provides three hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge.
