Deals: B&H Photo Offering Discounts on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and Mac Pro in New Sale

B&H Photo has a new series of specials on Apple devices going on today, including sales on MacBook Pro, 2018 iPad Pro, and the Mac Pro.

Low prices on the MacBook Pro start at $1,149.00 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2019 (1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD), down from $1,299.00. This sale is being matched at Amazon and Adorama.

There are a few 2018 iPad Pro models on sale, starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model at $899.00, down from $999.00. For more storage, the 256GB Wi-Fi model is priced at $999.00, down from $1,149.00. These aren't quite lowest-ever prices, but they are among the best deals you'll find online this month.

If you're interested in the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $799.00, down from $949.00. The 256GB cellular model is discounted to $949.00, down from $1,099.00.

Lastly, there are a few Mac Pro models being marked down this week, which we've rounded up below, along with a sale on the Apple Pro Display.



