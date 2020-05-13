MacRumors
Eight Sleep Launches Updated 'Pod Pro' Smart Mattress With iPhone-Connected Temperature Controls

Wednesday May 13, 2020 8:53 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard

A little over one year after first launching "The Pod," Eight Sleep today announced the next iteration of its smart mattress, "The Pod Pro." The updated sleep device retains many features of the original, like temperature control via iPhone, and adds a number of improvements.


Similar to the original model, the Pod Pro has an Active Grid that provides dynamic heating and cooling between 55 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit on each side of the bed. The Pod Pro works by connecting to "The Hub," a small tower that houses hydro-engines and uses water to regulate temperature.

Temperature is controlled directly with the connected Eight Sleep app for iOS and Android. The app breaks down your sleep habits with stats like average time asleep, time it takes you to fall asleep, the time at night you tend to get into bed, and more. These metrics all feed into a "sleep coaching" feature that attempts to give you pointers on how to optimize your nighttime routine.

For couples, the Active Grid can essentially be divided down the middle, and each side's temperature can be controlled individually. Eight Sleep also upgraded the Active Grid to incorporate a new Comfort Blend foam topper for enhanced contouring and pressure point relief.


Other new features include new ambient sensors that can measure the temperature and humidity of a bedroom to adjust bed temperature. The Pod Pro takes these measurements into account, as well as local weather, to keep your bed cool or heat it up based on the environment.

The company also updated the Gentle Rise wake up feature, now including a gentle vibration at chest level to wake up each morning without any sound. This feature also gradually cools or warms the bed minutes before the set wake-up time, and it can be set to go off for the entire mattress, or for individual left/right zones.

Thanks to the sensor improvements, the Pod Pro also includes a new Heart Rate Variability metric that lets users track the impact of sleep on their heart health. With this metric, it's possible for owners to track and understand why they may feel more fatigued throughout the day. The Pod Pro also tracks Resting Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Sleep Stages, and Sleep Time.

All of these metrics are catalogued in the Eight Sleep app for iOS and Android devices. The company adds all of them up into a Daily Health Check and Daily Sleep Fitness reports, allowing owners of the Pod Pro to keep an eye on how their sleep is positively or negatively affecting their daily lives.

Eight Sleep is currently taking $200 off the Pod Pro for a Memorial Day Sale, starting at $2,595 for a Full size mattress.

Avatar
now i see it
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Naming anything "Pod" and piggybacking on Apple products is guaranteed to confuse just about everyone. I honestly had to read everything twice: iPod? iPad? iPad Pro? What are they taking about?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
