Apple Considering Offering Audio Versions of News+ Stories
Apple News+ may provide users with an option to listen to audio versions of some stories in the future, according to publishers who spoke with Digiday:
Over the past several months, Apple has been asking the publishers participating in its year-old premium program for permission to produce audio versions of the stories distributed there, according to sources at four different publishers that have heard the pitch.
Apple will handle production costs, and compensate publishers in the same way it compensates them for the written content available on Apple News+, two sources said; Apple metes out 50% of subscriber revenue to publishers based on how much time those subscribers spend with publishers’ content in a 30-day period.
There is no timetable for when the audio versions of stories may launch.
The report also notes that many publishers remain dissatisfied with the revenue they earn from Apple News. In December, one publisher told Digiday that they generate less than $20,000 per month from Apple News+.
Speaking on an earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple News had reached 125 million monthly active users, but the company has not provided an update on Apple News+ subscribers since noting that over 200,000 users signed up for the service in the first 48 hours after it launched last year.
That said, it's really embarrassing for Apple how poorly these have performed. Tim Cook has a lot of strengths, but if there was one thing Steve Jobs would have been absolutely perfect for, it would have been extending Apple's reach into the original production and distribution of art and media. It's a real shame we didn't get to see what that would have looked like—especially Apple TV+.
If Apple treated their news service like Apple TV I wouldn't have canceled. Instead of linking existing crap I mean news that I can get for free they should have made their own content. Make it simple, use existing news sources, report only facts and filter out the BS opinions, and report the news. I would easily pay $10 a month for it. The magazines were they only redeeming quality of the news subscription.
I’ve tried to warm up to Apple News...for me, it’s less frustrating to simply web search what info I’m looking for. Apple News has too many paywalled stories (which I realize is how it’s paid for), but my admittedly cheapskate view is “why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?” ?