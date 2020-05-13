Apple Inks First-Look Deal With Ridley Scott's Production Company

Apple has inked a first-look deal with Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions company, reports Variety. Under the terms of the deal, Scott Free will create TV shows for Apple TV+.

The Scott Free production company has produced successful films and TV series that include "Top Gun," "Alien," "Black Hawk Down," "The Martian," "The Good Wife," "Man in the High Castle," and "The Terror." Scott also directed Apple's famous "1984" ad.

Apple has signed similar ‌Apple TV‌+ deals with A24, Sesame Workshops, and Peanuts, and has established multi-year production contracts with high-profile content creators that include Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Lin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.