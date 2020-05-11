HYPER Introduces Updated HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for Mac Notebooks

USB-C hubs that attach directly to Apple's notebooks have become quite commonplace in recent years, but Sanho Corporation's HYPER brand is today releasing an updated version of its HyperDrive Duo hub that includes a couple of new twists.



As with most USB-C hubs, the new HyperDrive DUO includes an array of expansion ports for your Mac, including an HDMI port, a pair of USB-C ports (one capable of Thunderbolt 3 with 100W power delivery), a pair of USB-A ports, and slots for both SD and microSD cards. New in this updated Mac version of the HyperDrive hub is support for 4K 60Hz HDMI.

Another new feature of the new HyperDrive DUO is that it comes with a new removable magnetic grip that is inserted between the hub and the notebook that increases the sturdiness of the attachment to help prevent accidental disconnects that can result in loss of data transmission or even data corruption. A similar grip can be found on the company's iPad Pro USB-C hub.



The HyperDrive DUO itself is equipped with longer than normal USB-C connectors that extend through the magnetic grip, but the design also means that the accessory can be used with many MacBook cases by simply removing the magnetic grip, with the MacBook's case serving as the extra spacer for the connectors.

And for those who want to use the HyperDrive DUO hub with non-MacBook USB-C devices like an iPad Pro, it also comes with a short extension cable that gives flexibility for connecting to any single-connector USB-C device. A vegan leather pouch helps keep the hub, grip and extension cable protected and organized for travel.



The HyperDrive DUO is launching today for $99.99 in silver and space gray through HyperShop.com, B&H Photo, and other retailers.