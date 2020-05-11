iFixit Provides Look Inside iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Trackpad

iFixit last week shared x-rays of the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, giving us a little look at what's inside Apple's newest keyboard design, and today, iFixit is back with a mini trackpad teardown.



In an update to the original x-ray article, iFixit disassembled the trackpad to take a closer look at what's inside.

There's a single button inside the trackpad that operates on a lever system. When you press near the center, regardless of whether you're pressing the top, middle, or bottom center, you're pressing on the button.

Pressing near the top, bottom, or one of the corners activates the lever system, causing the contact plate in the center to be forced upward to make a click happen.



iFixit says that the trackpad is the only part of the Magic Keyboard that's able to be taken apart without major destruction to the accessory, so a further look inside will have to wait until the site is ready to publish repair guides.

Apple's new Magic Keyboard with trackpad works with the 2018 and 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models. It's priced at $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 12.9-inch version, and can be purchased from Apple's website.