Apple Goes on Cloud Computing Hiring Spree
Apple has hired multiple well-known software engineers with cloud computing expertise in recent months, according to a report from tech site Protocol.
The range of employees Apple has hired has created "a stir" in the "tight-knit cloud community," and is a sign that Apple is perhaps planning to build serious cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
Employees have expertise in containers and Kubernetes. Michael Crosby, for example, known as one of the engineers of containers as they exist today, joined Apple in 2020. Arun Gupta, who worked at Amazon Web Services, joined Apple in February and is leading Apple's open source efforts. Another former AWS employee who worked on managed container services, Maksym Pavlenko, has also transitioned to Apple. Francesc Campoy, an ex-Google employee, is now at Apple working on Kubernetes, an open source container orchestration platform that allows for managing containerized applications across hosts.
Apple has also listed multiple job postings that suggest it is working on new tools for its internal software development teams.
Apple already has a huge cloud-based platform that encompasses iCloud, the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more, but it is not up to par with the cloud technology used by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Netflix.
Apple in 2018 announced plans to invest $10 billion in data center construction, and in 2019, joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation that hosts Kubernetes and containers.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I would be pleasantly surprised if Apple is going to try to compete with AWS, GCP, and Azure. Their cloud solutions for anything outside of Apple have been nothing short of mediocrity so far.
The range of employees Apple has hired has created "a stir" in the "tight-knit cloud community," and is a sign that Apple is perhaps planning to build serious cloud infrastructure to compete with Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.
That's a lot of assumptions based on some very vague rumor.
Ahm, ok. So Apple has absolutely no vision where they want to go or what they want to do with "the cloud",
Maybe they're preparing to launch a service and hiring staff to operate it?
So... What's Apple trying to achieve here? Is there a vision involved or are they just panicking because that's another party they've missed?
Okay, enough with the analogies. The infrastructure needs work (and ideally, a lot of rework) for both Apple's sake and its customers.