14-Inch MacBook Pro Now Rumored to Launch in 2021

Ever since Apple discontinued the 15-inch MacBook Pro in favor of a new 16-inch model with slimmer bezels last year, the natural assumption has been that a 14-inch MacBook Pro will eventually replace the 13-inch model.



Apple ended up sticking with the same size display when it refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard and faster processor options earlier this month, but a 14-inch model might still be on the table, with the anonymously-run Twitter account "L0vetodream" today hinting at a 2021 release. No further details were provided.

in my dream MBP14 next year — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 11, 2020

The same Twitter account accurately revealed several details about the new iPhone SE before anyone else, including that the device would launch in the second week of April and come in three storage capacities. Likewise, the account accurately claimed that new iPad Pro models would launch in the third week of March.

Given that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is typically only updated once per year, a 2021 release would hardly be a surprise at this point, but it is noteworthy that Apple apparently still has a 14-inch model on its roadmap.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that Apple plans to release at least six Mini-LED products by the end of 2021, including both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. All together, these rumors could suggest that a 14-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED backlighting will be released at some point next year.