New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB SSD, and More

Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more.



First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel, an inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys, and a physical Escape key. After five years, Apple has finally transitioned its entire notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro models are available to order on Apple.com starting today, with pricing starting at $1,299 in the United States.

More details to follow…