New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB of RAM and 4TB SSD, and More
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more.
First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel, an inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys, and a physical Escape key. After five years, Apple has finally transitioned its entire notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro models are available to order on Apple.com starting today, with pricing starting at $1,299 in the United States.
More details to follow…
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The two entry-level models are still on 8th gen CPUs at the same prices; meaning you have to pay more now to get the 10th gen.
8th gen 1TB/16GB 2.8/4.7Ghz i7 MBpro = $2699
Now:
10th gen 1TB/16GB 2.3/4.1Ghz i7 MBpro = $2199
That is a massive price drop...but the question now is:
The single core turbo boost is a huge drop (~15%) from the 8th gen 4.7 to 10th gen 4.1Ghz
Thoughts?