Ring Introduces Updated Video Doorbell With Improved Night Vision and Solar Charger Accessory, but No HomeKit

Ring today announced a new Ring Video Doorbell with improved night vision, updated motion zones, support for 1080p HD video, and a new solar charger accessory. The new Ring Video Doorbell still does not support Apple HomeKit.



Similar to previous models, the new doorbell can be hardwired into an existing doorbell spot, or powered by batteries. It connects to the Ring smartphone app, allowing you to keep track of who is at your door. The new device also supports two-way talk with noise cancellation, three preset modes (Home, Away, and Disarmed), and Privacy Zones to exclude areas of the camera's field-of-view.



A classic is a classic for a reason––it’s tried and true, reliable, and delivers on its promise. Yet every now and then, a classic deserves an upgrade. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce you to the new and improved Ring Video Doorbell. With 1080p HD video, better image quality in day and night modes, and updated motion zones, this second generation Ring Video Doorbell takes your home security to the next level. And all for the same affordable price.

Additionally, a new Solar Charger device can be purchased separately. This accessory is installed first on the frame of the door, and built-in solar panels can provide charge to the Ring Video Doorbell, as long as your front door is in a sunny spot.

The new Ring Video Doorbell can be pre-ordered today for $99.99, and it will begin shipping on June 3. It's available in Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze on Ring's website and on Amazon. The Solar Charger isn't up for pre-order yet, but it will cost $49.99 and launch sometime in July.