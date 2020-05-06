MacRumors
All >
Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
????

Hints of a foldable ‌iPhone‌ kicked off in 2016 when rumors suggested LG display would be mass producing foldable displays for smartphones in 2018 and supplying them to companies like Apple and Google.

See full product calendar

Ring Introduces Updated Video Doorbell With Improved Night Vision and Solar Charger Accessory, but No HomeKit

Wednesday May 6, 2020 8:44 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard

Ring today announced a new Ring Video Doorbell with improved night vision, updated motion zones, support for 1080p HD video, and a new solar charger accessory. The new Ring Video Doorbell still does not support Apple HomeKit.


Similar to previous models, the new doorbell can be hardwired into an existing doorbell spot, or powered by batteries. It connects to the Ring smartphone app, allowing you to keep track of who is at your door. The new device also supports two-way talk with noise cancellation, three preset modes (Home, Away, and Disarmed), and Privacy Zones to exclude areas of the camera's field-of-view.

A classic is a classic for a reason––it’s tried and true, reliable, and delivers on its promise. Yet every now and then, a classic deserves an upgrade. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce you to the new and improved Ring Video Doorbell. With 1080p HD video, better image quality in day and night modes, and updated motion zones, this second generation Ring Video Doorbell takes your home security to the next level. And all for the same affordable price.

Additionally, a new Solar Charger device can be purchased separately. This accessory is installed first on the frame of the door, and built-in solar panels can provide charge to the Ring Video Doorbell, as long as your front door is in a sunny spot.

The new Ring Video Doorbell can be pre-ordered today for $99.99, and it will begin shipping on June 3. It's available in Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze on Ring's website and on Amazon. The Solar Charger isn't up for pre-order yet, but it will cost $49.99 and launch sometime in July.

Tag: Ring

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
bigjnyc
2 minutes ago at 08:59 am
I’m so confused. So then what in the heck is this ring video doorbell 3rd gen that was released a few weeks ago:

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0849J7W5X/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_E5TSEbJVT1WNJ


And I thought the one I have is the second gen
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
PBG4 Dude
1 minute ago at 09:00 am


I’m a huge Apple fan and a huge smart home fan. I can’t understand why not having HomeKit support is such a deal breaker for people. Is it because you want all your items in 1 app? I mean I see appeal over the the convince, but to be a deal breaker on what otherwise are some great products...Mind blowing. ?

It’s the privacy and data control that makes HomeKit devices better. Ring cameras will never be HomeKit compatible because then Amazon couldn’t share your camera’s video with others.
You may want to ask why those other devices aren’t willing to get on board the HomeKit train.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Surfer13134
8 minutes ago at 08:52 am


Apple... PRETTY PLEASE, buy Simply Safe or come up with your own DIY alarm!

Definitely not Simpliesafe. Their systems are extremely insecure and CS and response time is terrible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Announced With Magic Keyboard, 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD, and More

Monday May 4, 2020 5:33 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a more reliable Magic Keyboard, faster 10th-generation Intel processor options, up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year, the Magic Keyboard features a redesigned...
Read Full Article822 comments

Apple Updates AirPods Pro Firmware to Version 2D15

Tuesday May 5, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, upgrading the previous firmware, version 2C54 or 2B588, to the new firmware, 2D15. There is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware at this time, though there have been some complaints from AirPods Pro users about Active Noise Cancellation issues with the prior firmware. There's no clear cut way to upgrade the...
Read Full Article210 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Today

Monday May 4, 2020 4:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today will announce a refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Rumors have suggested that the new model could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro with slightly slimmer bezels around the display, in line with the 16-inch MacBook Pro replacing the 15-inch model last year. The new 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to feature...
Read Full Article93 comments

Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Clear Out 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday May 5, 2020 7:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Yesterday, Apple updated the MacBook Pro lineup with a brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro that has an upgraded Magic Keyboard and faster 10th generation processor options. As typically happens when Apple ushers in a new generation of devices, the previous models are now seeing notable discounts at some retailers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article25 comments

RIP Butterfly Keyboard: Apple Finally Completes Transition to Magic Keyboard

Monday May 4, 2020 5:55 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
After years of complaints over sticky or unresponsive keys, Apple has finally finished transitioning its notebook lineup away from its issue-prone butterfly keyboard. With the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring the same scissor switch Magic Keyboard as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple no longer sells any new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air models with a butterfly keyboard. If you are browsing Apple's...
Read Full Article160 comments

Apple Watch ECG Helps Detect Case of Coronary Ischemia Missed by Hospital ECG

Monday May 4, 2020 2:19 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The single-lead ECG function on Apple Watch isn't meant to be as informative or as sensitive as the multi-lead ECGs you might get in a doctor's office or hospital, which use several points of contact. However, a new article in The European Heart Journal tells the story of an 80-year-old woman whose Apple Watch detected evidence of a heart condition that was missed by a hospital ECG (via 9to5Mac). ...
Read Full Article46 comments

Deals: First Discounts Hit New 13-Inch MacBook Pro at Expercom

Monday May 4, 2020 10:08 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Expercom today has introduced the first set of discounts on Apple's just-announced 13-inch MacBook Pro. These sales include Apple's base models and custom configurations, and there are a few discounts on AppleCare+ as well. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article51 comments

App Recap: Views 4, CleanMyMac X, MacTracker and Major App Updates

Sunday May 3, 2020 11:06 am PDT by Frank McShan
In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted two new apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week. New Apps Views 4 ($4.99) - Views 4 is a news and podcasts app that presents content tailored to the interests of the user. Upon downloading the app, users are presented with a series of screens that allow for the selection of...
Read Full Article21 comments

New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports is Compatible With Apple's Pro Display XDR

Monday May 4, 2020 7:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports are compatible with its Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, according to updated tech specs for the display. The base model with two Thunderbolt 3 ports remains incapable of this. Apple's Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor with a P3 wide color gamut and true 10-bit color support, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a...
Read Full Article49 comments

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Read Full Article252 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘The Almost Gone’ Is Coming to iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC Platforms Next Month with Pre-Orders Now Live
‘868-HACK’ Developer Michael Brough’s Brilliant ‘Imbroglio’ Gets New Paid “Mizzenmast” Expansion
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!’ Western Release Announced, ‘Tonight We Riot’ and Today’s New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Forza Street’ from Xbox Game Studios for iOS and Android Is Now Available for Free
‘GWENT: The Witcher Card Game’ 6.2 Brings in the Season of the Viper, Improved Journey Progression, and More
‘5-Hand Poker’ Blends Poker with Solitaire and Offers the Chance to Win Real Money
The Original iPad-Only ‘Door Kickers’ Gets Universal iPhone Support in First Update in Nearly Five Years
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Review, Mini-Views Featuring ‘Dread Nautical’ and More, Plus the Latest Sales
YouTube
WWDC 2020: Official Date Announced, iOS 14 Rumored Features, & New Products?
Apple Releases NEW 2020 13" MacBook Pros
$649 OLED iPhone 12, Apple Announces Q2 Revenue, 13.5 Beta Face ID Mask Fix, and More!
8 Magic Keyboard Tips & Tricks You SHOULD Know!
Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]