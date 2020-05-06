NBC's Peacock Streaming Service to Be Available on Apple Devices at Launch in July

NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, will be available on Apple devices that include the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV when it launches on July 15, NBC announced today.



Peacock will be fully integrated into the ‌Apple TV‌ app, and it will be available in the Watch Now section. Peacock content will be tracked by Apple's Up Next feature, and customers will be able to use Siri to search for Peacock shows and movies.

The new streaming service will have a free tier that offers 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and live programming like sports, news, reality, and late night shows. There will also be a Peacock Premium tier available for $4.99 per month with over 15,000 hours of content.

The $4.99 per month price point includes ads, but an ad-free experience is available for an additional $5 per month. Apple customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to premium using the Peacock app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, iPod Touch, and ‌Apple TV‌.

Peacock will include popular movies like "Jurassic Park," "E.T.," and "Shrek," along with NBC TV shows like "Law & Order: SVU," "Parenthood," "30 Rock," "Parks and Recreation," "Two and a Half Men," "King of Queens," and more.