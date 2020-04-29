Apple Tweaks German Speaking Voice for Siri on iPhone, iPad, and HomePod

Apple appears to have updated the speaking voice of Siri on devices in Germany, based on reports compiled by iphone-ticker.de (via ifun.de).



According to the website, several readers have reported ‌Siri‌'s German speech comes across as more natural and melodic than before, especially on HomePod, although the changes are subtle, with better pronunciation and different inflection depending on what's being said.

Apple thoroughly revised ‌Siri‌'s voice in 2017 with the introduction of iOS 11, which also brought enhancements to the voice assistant's machine learning and artifical intelligence. Apple also tweaked ‌Siri‌'s British and Australian voices to be more natural in February 2019.