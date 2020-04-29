Apple Goes Into the Studio With Grammy-Nominated Music Producer Oak Felder

Apple today shared a new video that follows Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer Oak Felder as he creates a new song. Felder makes use of multiple Apple products, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro and iMac.

Follow hitmaking, Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer Oak Felder as he creates a new song. Along the way, he speaks about music production, creating his own unique sound, working with the world's top artists, and what it means for young artists to have access to powerful technology.

Felder was previously featured in an ad introducing the 16-inch MacBook Pro.