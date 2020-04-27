MacRumors
Germany Now Favors Apple-Google Contact Tracing API Over Home-Grown Solution

Monday April 27, 2020 1:55 am PDT

Monday April 27, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Germany said on Sunday it will use Apple and Google's decentralized contact tracing API, reversing course on its original intention to use its own solution to track the spread of coronavirus.


Last week, the German government said it would use its own home-grown technology for smartphone-based tracing of infections, based on a design that would hold personal data on a central server.

According to Reuters, however, Apple refused to support Germany's original solution, which came in for heavy criticism from scientists, not just for its mass surveillance style but because of issues with the system's methodology.

Germany as recently as Friday backed a centralised standard called Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT), which would have needed Apple in particular to change the settings on its iPhones.

When Apple refused to budge there was no alternative but to change course, said a senior government source.

In their joint statement, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun and Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany would now adopt a "strongly decentralised" approach.

Apple and Google on Friday disclosed a series of changes to their upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing initiative, with a focus on even stronger privacy protections and accuracy.

Apple and Google are now referring to "contact tracing" as "exposure notification," a secure system that is intended to notify a person of potential exposure, augmenting broader contact tracing efforts that public health authorities are undertaking.

Other countries that have been at odds with Apple and Google's initiative include France and the United Kingdom, both of which intend to use government-designed apps for contact tracing.

France has gone so far as to ask Apple to remove a Bluetooth limitation in iOS so that its app can work on iPhones, but the limitation is an intentional security feature and Apple is unlikely to compromise its software, especially as it is developing its own solution.

Apple and Google are targeting this week for the release of the seed version of iOS and Android operating system updates, which will support these APIs to enable testing by public health authority developers. The software update will support iOS devices released in the last four years, dating back to the iPhone 6s and ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus.

Apple and Google revealed plans for its exposure notification initiative on April 10. The joint effort will use Bluetooth to alert users when they have potentially come in close contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, on an opt-in basis.

Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Thursday April 23, 2020 5:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 also looks a lot like the iPhone SE inside, as detailed in a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared...
Read Full Article

Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launches, AirPods and 23-Inch iMac Rumors, and More

Saturday April 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers' hands were the biggest news this week, we also saw a ton of rumors about Apple's upcoming product line. Confusion about Apple's plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on models and timing, while we also saw some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming...
Read Full Article

PSA: New Character Bug in Messages Causing iOS Devices to Crash [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
There appears to be a new character-linked bug in Messages, Mail, and other apps that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a specific string of characters. Image from Twitter In this particular case, the character string involves the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language, and it appears the system crash happens when an incoming...
Read Full Article

Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will go into mass production during the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today. The new AirPods will adopt the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Kuo says that these internal updates will be the biggest change to the...
Read Full Article

Hands-On With the New Low-Cost 2020 iPhone SE

Friday April 24, 2020 2:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The iPhone SE had its official launch day today, with the first orders arriving to customers this morning. We picked up one of the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE models and checked out the design and features in our latest YouTube video, which is worth watching if you're thinking of making an upgrade from an older iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Despite the...
Read Full Article

Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor

Thursday April 23, 2020 4:45 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In line with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, Bloomberg today reports that Apple is planning to release at least one Mac with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor by 2021. The report claims that Apple is developing three Mac processors based on the A14 chip in upcoming iPhone 12 models. At least one of these processors will apparently be much faster than the...
Read Full Article

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article

Apple Releases iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone SE Ahead of Launch

Thursday April 23, 2020 10:21 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the iOS 13.4.1 update for iPhone SE owners, suggesting iPhone SE models arriving to customers tomorrow will have iOS 13.4 installed and will need a day-one software update. iPhone SE owners can install the new update over-the-air tomorrow through the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 13.4.1 was released for other...
Read Full Article

Deals: Verizon Still Offering Big Discounts on AirPods Pro and iPhone XS Cases

Friday April 24, 2020 7:22 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Verizon has a few ongoing deals to end this week, offering what remains to be one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's AirPods Pro at $224.99, down from $249.00. This deal beats Amazon's own sale by about $10, and is the best available online right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article

iPhone SE Now Available as First Pre-Orders Delivered to Customers

Friday April 24, 2020 3:57 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
The ‌second-generation iPhone‌ SE was announced last week, and with pre-orders taking place on April 17, the first deliveries of the new device have started arriving for customers around the world. Apple has also begun taking orders in several of its online regional stores. Photo by MacRumors forum member Aneres11 The original iPhone SE was a budget 4-inch iPhone before being discontinued in...
Read Full Article
