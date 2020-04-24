iPhone SE Now Available as First Pre-Orders Delivered to Customers

The ‌second-generation iPhone‌ SE was announced last week, and with pre-orders taking place on April 17, the first deliveries of the new device have started arriving for customers around the world. Apple has also begun taking orders in several of its online regional stores.

Photo by MacRumors forum member Aneres11

The original ‌iPhone‌ SE was a budget 4-inch ‌iPhone‌ before being discontinued in 2018, but Apple revived the name this month with a new 4.7-inch model that looks like an ‌iPhone‌ 8 but has internals similar to those of the iPhone 11

The new ‌iPhone‌ SE features an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a low starting price of $399. It's available in white, black, and red, and comes with 64, 128, or 256GB of storage.

On Thursday, Apple released an iOS 13.4.1 update for ‌iPhone‌ SE owners and other models that address an issue which prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running older versions of Apple's mobile operating system.



MacRumors readers have confirmed that models arriving to customers today have iOS 13.4 installed, so a day-one software update is highly recommended.

‌‌iPhone‌‌ SE owners can install the new update over-the-air tomorrow through the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Starting today, the new ‌iPhone‌ SE can be ordered from Apple.com and is also available from Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers in the U.S. and more than 40 other countries and regions. Join in the discussion on the MacRumors iPhone SE pre-order forum thread.