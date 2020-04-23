Apple Releases iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone SE Ahead of Launch

Apple today released the iOS 13.4.1 update for iPhone SE owners, suggesting ‌iPhone‌ SE models arriving to customers tomorrow will have iOS 13.4 installed and will need a day-one software update.



‌iPhone‌ SE owners can install the new update over-the-air tomorrow through the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 13.4.1 was released for other iPhones on April 7 to address an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier. Release notes for the update are below:

iOS 13.4.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌‌iPhone‌‌. - Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in ‌‌FaceTime‌‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

- Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE was announced last week, with pre-orders taking place on April 17. The first deliveries of the new device will begin tomorrow.