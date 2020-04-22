Verizon Giving Customers 15GB Extra Hotspot Data for May

Verizon today announced that it is planning to provide an additional 15GB of LTE data to all consumer and small business plans in May to continue to support its customers who are working from home.
The 15GB of data will be automatically added to consumer and small business shared data plans, hotspots, and jetpacks, and can be used from May 1 through May 31.
Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That's why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business* shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.
Verizon in April provided customers with an extra 15GB of data to use, and the extra data is available to all postpaid metered customers, prepaid customers, and Jetpack owners. Customers with unlimited data plans are able to use the extra data as hotspot data, but data caps remain in place.
During the ongoing health crisis, Verizon has waived overage charges and has promised not to terminate service for customers who are unable to pay at this time.
Other wireless carriers have also been providing additional benefits to customers. T-Mobile scrapped smartphone data caps entirely for 60 days, while AT&T provided extra hotspot data.
