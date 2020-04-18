MacRumors
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

OnePlus 8 Pro vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max

Saturday April 18, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Juli Clover

OnePlus this week launched its newest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, offering high-end specs and features at a cheaper price than many of its competitors.

We got our hands on one of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices and thought we'd see how it measures up to the iPhone 11 Pro Max in our latest YouTube video.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

There are a few models at different price points, but for our video, we're comparing the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a pretty nice looking exclusive "glacial green" color, to the mostly comparable $1249 ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is a $350 premium.


Both smartphones are attractive, well-designed, and have a premium look. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a frosted back much like the iPhone 11 Pro, and it looks attractive in the glacial green shade. OnePlus gets an edge over Apple when it comes to fun colors, as Apple is rather conservative with its Pro lineup.


The 11 Pro and the OnePlus 8 both have large camera bumps at the back. Apple's is in a square shape housing triple-lens cameras, while OnePlus opted for a vertical camera bump that's right in the middle of the smartphone. It too has a triple-lens camera.

On the side, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an alert slider that can be toggled between silent, vibrate, and ringer on, one more option than the iPhone provides with its vibrate and ringer on options.


The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch display, which is just a bit bigger than the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌'s 6.5-inch display. It's an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh date and a 3168 x 1440 resolution. Apple hasn't yet brought 120Hz refresh rates to the ‌iPhone‌, but there have been rumors of a 120Hz ‌iPhone‌ display ever since Apple added the feature to the iPad Pro.

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the S20 Ultra, also has a 120Hz display but limited it to only 1080p. The new OnePlus 8 Pro supports 120Hz at the full resolution of the display, though at the cost of some battery life.

The OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't have anything like the True Depth Camera System or Face ID, so there's just a single hole punch camera cutout at the front on the right side, and it's otherwise all display.


With no Face ID, the OnePlus 8 Pro uses an optical fingerprint sensor, which is built into the display and seems to work fine. There have been some rumors that Apple is working on optical fingerprint sensor technology, but if it's a feature in development, it isn't something we're expecting in the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup.

New to the OnePlus 8 Pro this year is wireless charging, a feature that iPhones have had for years now. It supports 30W fast wireless charging with a $70 charger, which means it can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes (any other Qi charger is 5W, though). A 30W power adapter is included for fast wired charging though. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ is limited to 7.5W wireless charging while wired fast charging requires a Lightning to USB-C cable and 18W+ power adapter.

Battery life between the two phones isn't too different. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ has a 3,969 mAh battery, and the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery.

When it comes to camera quality, the OnePlus 8 Pro usually falls behind other smartphone manufacturers, and Apple is usually at the top of the pack, but OnePlus appears to have improved somewhat. This year, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera.


We can only test around the house at the current time so we didn't do a deep dive into the camera, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is more on par with the ‌iPhone‌. Most of the time, the ‌iPhone‌ images still look more natural, but OnePlus does a better job at ultra wide-angle image quality, and some portrait mode photos look better.


The OnePlus 8 Pro still lags behind when it comes to low-light photography (such as indoor lighting), but the longer exposure night mode images are on par with Night Mode images from the ‌iPhone‌. There's also a macro photo mode, which works well and captures images with quite a lot of detail.


High-end smartphones are all so fast now that it's not useful to compare performance, and both the OnePlus 8 Pro and the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ perform at a level expected of a premium smartphone.

Even though the OnePlus 8 Pro is able to offer a comparable feature set to the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌, operating system is such a huge factor when purchasing a smartphone. A person deep in the iOS ecosystem (like many of us here at MacRumors) isn't going to swap over to Android, and the same goes for Android users who are used to that operating system.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and the ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ are both great smartphones, and if you are in the Android ecosystem, OnePlus' new device is worth checking out. If you're someone without a strong operating system preference, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a solid ‌iPhone‌ competitor that has a lot to offer at a lower price.

Top Stories

Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article840 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article207 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article88 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article83 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article115 comments

Jon Prosser: Apple to Announce New 'iPhone SE' Today With Pricing Starting at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 7:29 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored successor to the iPhone SE will be announced at 8 a.m. Pacific Time aka 11 a.m. Eastern Time today, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would line up with a tweet from Prosser a few weeks ago that claimed the device would be announced on April 15. Prosser adds that the device will be called the "iPhone SE" and start at $399 in the...
Read Full Article172 comments

Logitech Keyboard Cases With Trackpad for 7th-Generation iPad and iPad Air Now Available

Wednesday April 15, 2020 11:15 am PDT by Juli Clover
When Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models and the Magic Keyboard with trackpad, which is now on sale, Logitech also introduced new keyboard cases with trackpads that are designed for the 10.2-inch 7th-generation iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Air. As of today, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad and the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Air can be ...
Read Full Article85 comments

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums

Tuesday April 14, 2020 3:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Hundreds of thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold or given away for free on the dark web and hacker forums, according to a new report by BleepingComputer. Zoom has surged in popularity in recent weeks as the number of people working from home has increased, but concerns about the videoconferencing app's security have also made the headlines. However, the availability of Zoom accounts on...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Offering $700 Kit to Add Wheels to the Mac Pro

Wednesday April 15, 2020 9:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced a Mac Pro Wheels kit designed for the Mac Pro, which adds wheels to the machine after purchase. The kit is priced at $699. When adding wheels to the Mac Pro when making an initial purchase, Apple charges $400, but the standalone kit to be used after purchase is $300 more because the pre-purchase price includes the price of removing the $300 feet. Apple says the kit ...
Read Full Article222 comments

New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Now Available to Order, Deliveries Begin Next Week

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available to order on Apple.com and begins arriving to customers next week. Apple previously said the Magic Keyboard would be available in May, so this news comes as a surprise. This is the accessory that Apple previously revealed last month, alongside the launch of the new 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The...
Read Full Article374 comments
