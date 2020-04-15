Mac Pro Can Now Be Customized With Radeon Pro W5700X Graphics Cards
Starting today, customers who purchase a Mac Pro can choose to add a Radeon Pro W5700X graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory to their machines when using Apple's build-to-order feature, a new option that was just added.
When the Mac Pro was released, Apple said that the W5700X graphics card option would be coming in the near future, but it has taken a few months for it to show up.
Selecting the Radeon Pro W5700X adds an additional $600 to the price of the Mac Pro, with Apple also offering an option to add two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards for a total of $1,600.
These graphic card options are in addition to the default Radeon Pro 580X and Radeon Pro Vega II and Duo options that were already available.
* 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
* 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
* Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory
* 2TB SSD storage
* Stainless steel frame with feet
* Magic Trackpad 2
* Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English
* Accessory Kit
ADVICE NEEDED:
I want to upgrade the RAM and I know Apple does not recommend mixing RAM sizes and also recommends using either 6 or 12 slots for best performance - that being said:
What would be the best configuration to upgrade to 96 GB RAM?
12 slots using 8GB R-DIMM, which would allow me to keep the 32 GB provided by Apple but would also take up all the available slots and, should I want to upgrade in the future, would cause me to have to reconfigure all the slots;
or
Trade-in the 32GB that comes with the 7,1 and just purchase a 16x6 kit (thus leaving me 6 open slots for future expansion)?
Finally, is the general consensus here to use OWC RAM or are there other sellers whom this forum trusts?
Thank you.
(I AM BEYOND EXCITED)