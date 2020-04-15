Mac Pro Can Now Be Customized With Radeon Pro W5700X Graphics Cards

Starting today, customers who purchase a Mac Pro can choose to add a Radeon Pro W5700X graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory to their machines when using Apple's build-to-order feature, a new option that was just added.



When the ‌Mac Pro‌ was released, Apple said that the W5700X graphics card option would be coming in the near future, but it has taken a few months for it to show up.

Selecting the Radeon Pro W5700X adds an additional $600 to the price of the ‌Mac Pro‌, with Apple also offering an option to add two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards for a total of $1,600.

These graphic card options are in addition to the default Radeon Pro 580X and Radeon Pro Vega II and Duo options that were already available.