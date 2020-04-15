MacRumors
All >
Guides
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors. Here's how it compares to the A12X.

FaceTime

Everything you might want to know about FaceTime.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

How to Group FaceTime

Many people are stuck at home, away from friends and family. Apple's FaceTime can video chat with up to 32 people at once.

How to Clean and Sanitize your iPhone
How to Clean Your Keyboard, Trackpad and Mouse
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone
Night Mode (iPhone 11)
iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR
iOS 13: Hidden Features
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
Orders April 17

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Mac Pro Can Now Be Customized With Radeon Pro W5700X Graphics Cards

Wednesday April 15, 2020 1:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Starting today, customers who purchase a Mac Pro can choose to add a Radeon Pro W5700X graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory to their machines when using Apple's build-to-order feature, a new option that was just added.


When the ‌Mac Pro‌ was released, Apple said that the W5700X graphics card option would be coming in the near future, but it has taken a few months for it to show up.

Selecting the Radeon Pro W5700X adds an additional $600 to the price of the ‌Mac Pro‌, with Apple also offering an option to add two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards for a total of $1,600.

These graphic card options are in addition to the default Radeon Pro 580X and Radeon Pro Vega II and Duo options that were already available.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
EpicEsquire
5 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
BOUGHT IT:


* 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz
* 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory
* Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory
* 2TB SSD storage
* Stainless steel frame with feet
* Magic Trackpad 2
* Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - US English
* Accessory Kit


ADVICE NEEDED:

I want to upgrade the RAM and I know Apple does not recommend mixing RAM sizes and also recommends using either 6 or 12 slots for best performance - that being said:

What would be the best configuration to upgrade to 96 GB RAM?

12 slots using 8GB R-DIMM, which would allow me to keep the 32 GB provided by Apple but would also take up all the available slots and, should I want to upgrade in the future, would cause me to have to reconfigure all the slots;

or

Trade-in the 32GB that comes with the 7,1 and just purchase a 16x6 kit (thus leaving me 6 open slots for future expansion)?


Finally, is the general consensus here to use OWC RAM or are there other sellers whom this forum trusts?

Thank you.

(I AM BEYOND EXCITED)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Bloomberg: 5G iPhones to Feature Flat Edges and Slimmer Notch, Smaller HomePod and AirTags Also Coming This Year

Monday April 13, 2020 1:40 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's refreshed iPhone lineup will add 5G to as many as four new models, at least two of which will have flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen, similar in design to its latest iPads, reports Bloomberg this morning. This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11. At least the two high-end devices will...
Read Full Article174 comments

Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts Sold on the Dark Web and Hacker Forums

Tuesday April 14, 2020 3:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Hundreds of thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold or given away for free on the dark web and hacker forums, according to a new report by BleepingComputer. Zoom has surged in popularity in recent weeks as the number of people working from home has increased, but concerns about the videoconferencing app's security have also made the headlines. However, the availability of Zoom accounts on...
Read Full Article108 comments

HomePod Operating System Now Based on tvOS Instead of iOS Amid Rumors of Smaller HomePod

Monday April 13, 2020 2:56 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in March released new 13.4 software designed for the HomePod, alongside of the release of iOS 13.4 and tvOS 13.4. 9to5Mac recently looked at the HomePod code and says that Apple made a curious change with the new software -- the HomePod operating system is now based on tvOS instead of iOS. watchOS, tvOS, and the software that run on the HomePod are all variants of iOS, but each one is...
Read Full Article89 comments

Apple Registers AppleCoronavirus.com Domain Name

Sunday April 12, 2020 4:34 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently registered the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by MacRumors. The new record indicates that Apple took possession of the domain name on Friday. The record's domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used...
Read Full Article36 comments

Top Stories: iOS 14 Leaks, iPhone and 13" MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 11, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While we're still patiently waiting for the new low-cost iPhone SE drop, the rumor mill has continued to churn with new iOS 14 leaks and additional rumors about upcoming products. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Among other news this week was an ongoing issue with Apple sending replacement AirPods earbuds with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing...
Read Full Article27 comments

A12Z Chip in iPad Pro Confirmed to Be Same As A12X, But With Extra GPU Core Enabled

Monday April 13, 2020 4:48 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The 2020 iPad Pro models are equipped with an A12Z processor that is the same as the A12X processor in the 2018 iPad Pro models but with an extra GPU core enabled, TechInsights confirmed today. Speculation that Apple was using the same chip began shortly after the new iPad Pros launched and benchmarks found little in the way of performance improvements. Our analysis confirms #Apple #A12Z ...
Read Full Article239 comments

Analyst Expects Apple to Launch New iPhone SE in Mid-April, 6.7-Inch iPhone 12 in October

Friday April 10, 2020 8:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's development schedule for iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Jeff Pu. In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said he believes that the current "EVT" or...
Read Full Article140 comments

Anker Launching New HomeKit-Compatible Indoor Security Cameras Next Month

Monday April 13, 2020 8:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Anker recently announced pricing and availability for two new HomeKit-compatible indoor security cameras under its Eufy brand. Both cameras feature 24/7 live video recording with up to 128GB of local storage, 2K resolution, two-way audio, motion tracking with customized activity zones, instant alerts, and multi-user access. A stationary version will be available for $39.99, while a...
Read Full Article53 comments

Deals: Woot's Refurbished Apple Sale Discounts iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads From $80

Monday April 13, 2020 5:53 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Woot is back this week with a big sale on a wide variety of refurbished Apple products, ranging from the iMac to the iPad mini. Sale prices start at $79.99 for the first generation iPad mini, and you can also find a few other iPad mini models, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
Read Full Article33 comments

Satechi Debuts New USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods and AirPods Pro

Tuesday April 14, 2020 8:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C wireless charging dock for the AirPods and AirPods Pro, which is designed to attach to a Mac or iPad that's equipped with a USB-C port. The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods is a small, portable dock that plugs into the Mac and then allows the AirPods to rest on top while charging. An included LED light lets you know the AirPods...
Read Full Article50 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Idle Factory Management Game ‘Sandship’ is Available for Pre-Order Ahead of an Expected May 7th Release Date
SwitchArcade Round-Up: The Latest ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Event, Today’s New Release ‘Doubles Hard’, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘ToeJam & Earl’ and More
Niantic Just Announced More Ways to Play ‘Pokemon GO’ from Home Including the Remote Raid Pass and More
‘Pokemon Rumble Rush’ From The Pokemon Company Is Shutting Down This July
‘Minecraft Earth’ 0.16.0 Adds a New Mob, Improvements to Adventure Crystals UI, Buildplate Sharing, and More
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Mini-Views Featuring ‘Monster Viator’ and ‘Towertale’, New System Update Arrives, the Latest Sales on Bandai Namco Games and More
‘Invisigun Reloaded’, a Top-Down Shooter Where Everyone is Invisible, is Launching on Mobile Soon
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Tharsis’ and Other New Releases, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘New Super Lucky’s Tale’, ‘Slay the Spire’, and More
YouTube
Apple Releases 2020 iPhone SE Starting at $399!
iPhone 11 Pro: 6 Months Later & iPhone 12 Wishlist!
iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets, iPhone SE 2 & iPhone 12 Leaks, New Emojis Delayed, & More…
iPad & iPhone Apps to Keep You Entertained at Home!
Work From Home Apps,Tips, & Accessories You Should Check Out!
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]