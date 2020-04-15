AppleCare+ for New iPhone SE Costs $79

AppleCare+ for the newly released $399 iPhone SE is available for $79, a $50 price drop compared to the $129 ‌AppleCare‌+ price that Apple charged for the now-discontinued iPhone 8.



The standard AppleCare+ plan extends the one-year warranty and provides coverage for two incidents of accidental damage every 24 months, with the service fee priced at $29 for screen damage and $99 for other damage.

Apple also offers AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for the ‌iPhone‌ SE for $149, with this plan covering damage and also offering a replacement device should the ‌iPhone‌ SE be stolen or lost. A replacement phone requires a service fee of $149 in addition to the ‌AppleCare‌+ plan price.

There are monthly payment options for each of these ‌AppleCare‌+ plans, with the standard ‌AppleCare‌+ priced at $3.99 per month and the Theft and Loss ‌AppleCare‌+ plan priced at $7.99 per month. Monthly plans renew automatically each month until canceled.

All ‌AppleCare‌+ plans need to be purchased alongside a new ‌iPhone‌ or within 60 days after purchase with in-store inspection or remote diagnostic. All of Apple's ‌AppleCare‌+ plans, monthly and standard, are renewable for the life of the device.