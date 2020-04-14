Facebook Launches New 'Kit' App for Apple Watch to Keep in Touch With Your Closest Friends

Facebook's experimental NPE Team today has launched a new app called "Kit" or "Keep in Touch" for connecting with close friends over Messenger on the Apple Watch.

To get started, users scan a QR code on the Apple Watch, or enter an access code at fb.com/devices. Then, users select a Messenger contact and can quickly send that person a message, voice recording, emoji, or their location with a single tap.



While the main Facebook Messenger app already supports the Apple Watch, TechCrunch notes that Kit is focused on keeping in touch with close contacts, such as a significant other, best friend, or family member. Kit is essentially a simplified version of the Messenger app on Apple Watch for keeping in touch with only a few people.

This is the second app released by Facebook's NPE Team in the last week after "Tuned," a messaging app designed to provide a "private space" for couples to connect. "NPE" stands for "New Product Experimentation."

Kit is free on the App Store for Apple Watch only. It appears to be limited to Canada for now.