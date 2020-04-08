Facebook Launches 'Tuned' Messaging App for Couples

Facebook has quietly released Tuned, a new messaging app designed to provide a "private space" for couples to connect, reports The Information.



Designed by NPE, an experimental group within the company that was established last year, the app encourages couples to share messages, notes, cards, voice memos, photos and Spotify songs with each other, thereby creating a "digital scrapbook" of their relationship. As described on the App Store:



A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments.

The free-to-use app connects couples using their phone number and doesn’t require a Facebook account, although it does comform to Facebook's data policy, which means the information provided in the app could be used for ad targeting.

According to Facebook, the Tuned app was released under a separate brand "to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and may be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people."

Tuned for iPhone is available to download today from the ‌App Store‌. [Direct Link]