Apple TV Channels Gains India's 'Eros Now Select' Streaming Service Filled With Bollywood Movies and Original TV Shows

Apple TV channels today gained a new streaming service called "Eros Now Select," which includes films and TV shows from India. Now that it's part of channels in the ‌Apple TV‌ app, customers in the United States can subscribe via iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, and other platforms.



Eros Now Select includes a catalog of Bollywood movies, original shows, short-format content, and more. Subscribers through ‌Apple TV‌ channels can watch shows online and take advantage of offline downloads. If there are multiple users in the house, family sharing supports up to six family members on one account.



Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “The launch of Eros Now Select on ‌Apple TV‌ channels reaffirms our global presence and deepens our connection with audiences in the US by bringing them the best of Indian and international content.”

Currently, ‌Apple TV‌ channels include Cinemax, CBS All Access, Britbox, BET+, HBO, Shudder, and many more. When you subscribe to one of these platforms through the ‌Apple TV‌ app, you can pay for your subscriptions with your Apple ID account and watch all of the content in one place, without needing to download other apps.

If you want to learn how to sign up for ‌Apple TV‌ channels, you can find more information in our guide. The Eros Now website also has additional details on its available films and shows.